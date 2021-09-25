Lok-Virsa holds Autumn Festival 2021 at Hill Joint

With the strict following and enforcing of all SOPs in light of the ongoing pandemic, the National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) 2021 Autumn Festival took place successfully at the Hill Joint Lok-Virsa Islamabad from September 17-19.

The festival was a three-day musical and cultural extravaganza with a two-night Camping option at the festival grounds, for music lovers who wanted to join from far and beyond. The witnessing of musical and artistic expression along with the enjoyment of delicious food and drink, all set in a wonderful environment, was a welcome treat for attending crowds.

With talented folk and independent artists/bands coming from all over Pakistan, the event aimed to spread musical vibes and positive enforcement about climate change and saving our environment, while celebrating our vibrant culture and creative heritage. With Daily Workshops, Seminars, Screenings, Talks, Poetry Readings, Storytelling, Miniature Art, Pottery, Stand Up Comedy and theatre during the day, accompanied by a Musical Festival at night, the event served as an all-inclusive cultural spectacle to uplift the spirits of the youth.

Social events for Day 1 included: The Eloquence Hour/ Poetry from 4pm to 5pm with participation by artists Haris Ali, Nadeem Durrani, Ali Rashid and Irum Zahra. Storytelling at 5:20pm with Niddal Bin Tariq. Artists/ Folk Artists performances from 5:45pm to 7:50pm by Taseer Zariyan, Mustafa Pasha, Azam Jogi – Tabaltarang, Late Night Ecstasy, Symphony, Abdullah Khalid and the band, Sahil Fayyaz Band and Saptak.

Showcase Artists performances from 10:25pm to 11:55pm by Qasim Bin Tariq, Himations and Rebel Club.

Social events for Day 2 included: Video Screenings were held at the Media Centre Lok Virsa from 2pm to 4pm of artists Zoha Zuberi: Kuch Kehna Chahta Hun, Baynaam: Rastay, Sarmad Basheer – Short Film, Annas Khan: Adhere Ki Duniya, Ali Ashraf: Sang Dil Sheher, Faani Films and Sheheryar: Mein Chor Jaon Tou. Rap performances at 4pm by artists Rafay, Saad, OG Clique, Sirf Rap and Pacistan. Artsists/ Folk Artsist performances at 5:30pm by Akbar Khan Khamiso – Alghoza Nawaz, Laqeer, Annas Khan Zainab Haya Pasha, Sheryar Ali ft. Shazayb Khan and lastly Beynaam. Showcase Artists performances from 7:45pm to 10pm by Blue Sax ft.

Akbar Khan Khameso – Alghoza Nawaz, Aarish, Momi, and Malangaan.

Social events for Day 3 included: Workshops held at the Media Centre Lok Virsa from 3pm to 4:15pm and included MadMonk Guitar Workshop and Talha Khushvaha & Ali Ashraf – Music as Business. Stand-up Comedy at 5pm by artists Shahzaib and Habib Butt. Artists/ Folk Artists performances from 5:50pm to 9pm by Ashbel, Abdullah Shakeel, Junaid Imdad, Nouman Kaleem,

Jeem se Jaffar, Zarf, Neon Moon and Unstringing: Aamir on Sitar ft. Teddy. Showcase Artists performances at 9:30pm by Deja Vu, Crazy Vibes and Amna Nizami. EDM at 11pm by artist Hayaan: Haywire Records.

Speaking about the Autumn Festival and the purpose behind holding such events, Executive Director NIFTH, Talha Ali Khushvaha says: “With this festival we wanted the youth to know they have a platform to come and express themselves whether it be musical, theatrical or any other type of artistic performance. We wanted them to come together here and share their talent with the masses.

We want the youth to own National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage as their own place where they can safely express themselves and in turn we also wanted to initiate a dialogue with them about tradition and heritage … how scientifically crucial they are to tackle current world issues such as the environment, pollution, energy, economy etc. It is important to turn back to tradition to address all of these matters which have serious implications on your future world and future generations.”

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage was established in 1974 with the mandate for research, collection, documentation, communication, preservation and promotion of tangible and in-tangible heritage of Pakistan.