Heritage Foundation concludes its three-day Zero Carbon workshop

Heritage Foundation of Pakistan successfully concluded a three-day Zero Carbon workshop earlier on Friday at Denso Hall Rahguzar Walking Street, off MA Jinnah Road, the city’s first low-carbon landscaped eco-enclave developed by the Foundation in partnership with DC South Karachi.

The workshop was conducted for participants of INTBAU Pakistan ((International Network for Traditional Building Architecture and Urbanism) Zero Carbon Initiative for Universities. Today’s event was attended by participating students and their friends, faculty members, members of the media, Heritage Foundation and INTBAU members. The zero carbon LOG unit was inaugurated by DC South Irshad Ali Sodhar.

It may be noted that INTBAU Pakistan has been supporting Yasmeen Lari’s mission to propagate affordable zero carbon structures through zoom lectures and discussions over the years. The latest venture Empowerment and Dignity for Women through Built Environment Interventions is being conducted to engage architectural students belonging to universities across Pakistan by providing training, guidance and funding for construction of World Habitat winner earthen Pakistan Chulah and bamboo LOG unit at each campus.

The event was attended by Karachi’s NED University and streamed live to enable students to follow and replicate in universities in Jamshoro, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Quetta. As part of a global effort, observers were drawn from Politecnico di Milano, Italy, while those from BRAC University, Bangladesh and University of Glasgow, UK, attended under Heritage Foundation-British Council-WoW zero carbon programme.

Hosted by Heritage Foundation, after ribbon cutting ceremony to inaugurate the bamboo LOG built by students at Rahguzar Chowk, the event’s proceedings were conducted in Court 1 of the Rahguzar by Shanaz Ramzi, honorary secretary INTBAU Pakistan and director Heritage Foundation. After she gave her welcome address, Yasmeen Lari, CEO Heritage Foundation and founder chairperson INTBAU Pakistan threw light on Zero Carbon Movement. Khadija Jamal, founder-member INTBAU Pakistan and education chair, spoke about INTBAU initiative for universities that had been participating in the project over the last few months.

DC South, Irshad Sodhar expressed his views, commending the efforts of both Heritage Foundation and INTBAU Pakistan in making Pakistan both greener and empowered. Refreshments were served at Court 2 of the Rahguzar.