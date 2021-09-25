PSX loses 223 points to close at 45,073 points

On Friday, the benchmark KSE-100 index remained negative for the sixth session in a row and the market closed on 45,074 points after losing 223 points on the last day of the current business week. In the previous week too business sessions of the index closed negative. Overall, the week witnessed a sharp decline of 1,563 points or 3.35 percent.

Friday was the last session of the business week and today was a much tighter session compared to the previous two sessions. Thursday’s trading range which was more than 800 points was reduced to 563 points on Friday in which the index reached 45,474 points and managed to post a high of 127 points while 44,860 was the lowest which was also the intraday low of 436 points.

However, trading ended with a slight recovery and the index closed at 45,074 points on Friday, down nearly 223 points from Thursday’s overall close.

On Friday, 510 businesses’ shares were traded, with 146 rising, 351 falling, and 13 remaining unchanged.

The updated consumer finance Prudential Regulations aim to slow import and demand growth. The modifications in PRs effectively restrict financing for imported automobiles and strengthen regulatory criteria for financing domestically manufactured/assembled vehicles with engines over 1,000 cc.

Cement (72.06 points), banking (52.60 points), and automotive assembly (52.60 points) dragged the KSE-100 down on Friday (31.66 points).

Volume fell from 443.78 million to 369.54 million on Friday. The value of shares traded fell to Rs11.78 billion from Rs12.38 billion the day before. First in volume was WorldCall Limited, followed by Unity Foods Limited (36.17 million) and Byco Petroleum (29.57 million).