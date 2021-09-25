Rupee falls 05 paisa against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs169.08 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs169.03. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs170.4 and Rs171.4 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro was appreciated by 48 paisa and closed at Rs198.43 against the last day’s trading of Rs197.95, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.53, whereas an increase of Rs1.04 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which was traded at Rs231.79 as compared to its last closing of Rs230.75. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs46.03 and Rs45.07 respectively.













