Gold price decreases by Rs200 to Rs113,300

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs200 per tola and was traded at Rs113,300 on Friday against its sale at Rs113,500 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs172 and was sold at Rs97,136 against its sale at Rs97,308 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs89,042 from Rs89,200. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1400 and Rs1200.27. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $19 and was traded at $1753 against its sale at $1772.













