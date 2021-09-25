Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Three ships, Maersk Nile, Urliken and Jag Aabha carrying Containers, Chemicals and Mogas arrived at Port Qasim on Thursday, were berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile, five more ships, MOL Generosity, Occitan Pessac, Star Pathfinder, Mete-R and Paula scheduled to load/offload containers, rice, coal, canola and LPG also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, an edible oil carrier ‘Apollo’ sailed on Friday morning, while three more ships, Maersk Nile, Urliken and Kenan are expected to sail in the afternoon. A cargo volume of 167,388 tonnes, comprising 136,669 tonnes imports cargo and 30,719 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,325 containers (1,780 TEUs imports and 545 TEUs export), was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

Five ships, MOL Generosity, Maximos, Star Pathfinder, T Arcturus and Saehan Wallaby carrying containers, coal, palm oil and chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, HFP&S, LCT and EVTL respectively on Friday, while another ship ‘Teera Bhum’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.