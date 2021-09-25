Availability of urea fertiliser to farmers a core priority of govt: Khusro

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Friday stated that well-timed availability of urea fertiliser to farmers is the core priority of the incumbent government.

The minister urged representatives of the fertiliser industry to enhance the urea output to meet the farmer’s appetite for fertilisers in the rabi sowing season, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Industries and Production. Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar chaired the fertiliser review meeting. The meeting was attended by representatives of the fertiliser industry, officials of the petroleum division, finance division and the ministry of national food security and research. The meeting discussed the urea supply and demand position for rabi crops and the availability of gas to fertiliser plants as feedstock in the coming winter season.

The chair was informed that ECC had already approved the operation of SNGPL based fertiliser plants to meet the estimated domestic demand of urea 3.2 MMT for rabi season 2021-22.

Meanwhile, the minister said that the government is closely monitoring the production and distribution of fertilisers to ensure soil nutrients are made available to farmers during the upcoming rabi season at affordable prices.

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar also directed the concerned division to address operational constraints for an uninterrupted supply of gas to achieve required urea and other fertiliser domestic production to ensure availability of fertiliser for farmers across the country.