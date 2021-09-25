Sindh CM visits FPCCI; business community vows to support NICVD

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, president FPCCI, has commended NICVD for its unparalleled role in providing free and mass-scale cardiovascular care to people across the board and has appreciated the incessantly passionate support of Honourable CM Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah for expansion of its operations.

FPCCI Chief added that NICVD is one of its kind cardiovascular care hospital in the world for providing state-of-the-art medical and emergency care free of cost; and, FPCCI cannot sit idle and do nothing to save it. Henceforth, FPCCI has decided to help NICVD’s voice heard to governmental, non-governmental and international donors.

CM Sindh pointed out that the sovernment of Sindh was providing an annual budget of 22 billion rupees to only three big hospitals of Karachi and NICVD was one of them. On the back of financial constraints, he requested that the federal government should also fulfil their responsibility and, at the same time, philanthropic organisations and donors should also come forward and help NICVD. Professor Dr Nadeem Qamar, executive director, said that NICVD served a massive number of 2.3 million helpless heart patients in 2019, 1.6 million in 2020 and will serve around 2.3 million patients in 2021 as well.

Dr Sohail Khan, an interventional cardiologist and the main architect of the event, suggested that instead of giving cash, the donors can provide the expensive machinery, equipment and tools required for the operations of NICVD to maintain transparency. He also put forward the proposal to the business community to come forward and take up the financial responsibility for the completion of ongoing civil works of various NICVD projects; specifically, pediatric cardiac care building project.

Khurram Tariq Sayeed, a former VP FPCCI, in his concluding remarks that the business, industry and trade community of Pakistan will stand by NICVD and requested the press and media to support FPCCI’s efforts to create awareness for the same.