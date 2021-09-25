Hazara varsity’s STP to prove a milestone in technology: minister

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Amin-ul-Haq on Friday said that Hazara University’s Software Technology Park (STP) will prove to be a milestone in the overall development and technology excellence of the university. He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the STP where Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati was also present. He said that for the development of the IT sector, the federal government is spending billions of rupees on various projects with the cooperation of universities and research institutes across the country.

The Federal Minister said that our young students must come forward to embrace the advances in the new dimensions of the IT world including animation, artificial intelligence and 3D printing through which we could bring the country on the path of prosperity and development. He said that Hazara University has a strategic position due to its location at the confluence of CPEC and Karakoram Highway, where students and young scholars from all over the country could continue their research activities. He further said that the establishment of the international standard National Incubation Center (NIC) to further strengthen the abilities of the IT-related students and scholars. Explaining the government’s targets for scientific development and industrial technology, the Federal Minister said that owing to the federal government’s policies, Pakistan has become one of the smartphone manufacturers in the world.

He said that at present 160 million Pakistanis are using smartphones while we were trying to help the country’s manufacturers by introducing low-cost and standard smartphones. While addressing the ceremony Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati said that Hazara University Mansehra has made significant achievements in the field of higher education during a short span of time, the faculty staff and other employees of the university worked hard to achieve the target.

He further said that the future of Pakistan depends on the youth and the students have to work hard and diligently to innovate in the respective fields of education so that the country could progress. Nasir Khan Afridi, Director Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) said that training of students in the IT sector, internship opportunities, and issuance of certificates were the objectives of PSEB.