Danish, Hussain, Salman and Moiz in semis

LAHORE: With the completion of the weeding out process after three rounds in the five rounds 2nd PGF Match Play Golf Championship for amateurs, the astute and skillfully adept duelists who made it to the semifinals on Friday were Danish Javed, Hussain Hamid, Salman Jehangir and Abdul Moiz. These four golf amateurs are all in their early twenties and showed remarkable golfing skills to surface as the front runners of this match play championship. In the semifinals on Saturday (today), Danish will be up against Hussain and Salman will face Moiz. In the quarterfinal match play duel yesterday, Danish was in full command against Faisal Sayid. And though Faisal was excellent in patches, Danish had the better of him through accurate hitting and some precise and tenuous putting on the greens. As for the match between Hussain and Qasim Ali Khan, the artful Hussain kept up the pressure by masterly shot making. Not once did he stray from the fairways. The contest between Salman and Mohsin Zafar was fireworks oriented. Mohsin, known for his capable and competent hitting, somehow missed out winning as Salman showed more resilience and his short game around the greens carried the touch of class. The decider between Moiz and M Arsalan was all about nerves and eagerness. But Moiz played the last six holes in a very praiseworthy manner and this enabled him to emerge as victor.













