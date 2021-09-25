President Alvi vows to protect foreign investors

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that Corona-19 has engulfed the entire world but better measures taken by the Pakistani government have he bilped control Corona-19 and wise decision not to shut down the industry is improving the country’s economy.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Challenge Fashion Park, a new project of Challenge Textile Factory with Chinese investment on Lahore-Multan Road, President Dr Arif Alvi said that the newly launched Challenge Fashion Park with $150 million would provide employment to thousands of people. He said Pakistan needs more investment like Challenge Textile and vowed to protect foreign investors.

“With Chinese investment, the country is heading towards industrial revolution. No country can be economically isolated,” he said adding that the Chinese investors should come here to invest and give a positive message to the world and the fastest communication is needed to solve the problems. “Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, special economic zones will be established in the country. The economic zone will not only create industry but also provide employment to the people,” he added.

Dr. Arif Alvi said that the coming days will be good for Pakistan. Success in controlling microfinance and Covid-19 is a continuation of government success. Leading Pakistani businessman Qamar Khan Bobby, who has been instrumental in bringing Chinese investment to Pakistan, said that the Chinese textile company Challenge’s investment here has provided employment to thousands of people and the construction of Challenge Fashion Park has taken place in the world of textile fashion.

He said that on the occasion of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first visit to China, Mr Hong, the Chief Executive of Challenge, had assured in the meeting that he would invest millions of dollars in Pakistan and now China’s Several large companies are also investing in various sectors in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Alvi visited various sectors of the Challenge Textile Factory and the Managing Director of the company, Karen Chen, briefed the President on Chinese investment.