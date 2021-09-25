At least 16 arrested over fake entries of Covid vaccination

The authorities have taken action against officials involved in fake entries of corona vaccination, arrested 16 people and registered 12 cases in eight cities of Punjab so far. The action has been taken in Sialkot, Vehari, Rahim Yar Khan, Lodhran, Lahore, Faisalabad, Chiniot and Multan. Details of the case emerged at a meeting, chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, at Civil Secretariat on Friday. The meeting reviewed the corona pandemic, medical facilities in hospitals and pace of vaccination. The chief secretary said those making fake vaccination entries did not deserve any leniency. He directed the divisional commissioners to play their role in achieving the national goal by meeting the vaccination targets. He said that in extraordinary circumstances, officers had to work harder to perform their duties. He said that it was evident from the data that vaccine had proved highly effective against corona and that 79 per cent of hospitalised patients were unvaccinated. The primary healthcare secretary briefed the meeting that an average of more than 517,000 people were being vaccinated daily across the province. He said that there was ample stock of vaccine in the province and vaccination of people between the ages of 15 to 17 years had been started as per the guidelines of NCOC.













