CTP adopts ‘no vaccination, no driving license’ policy

City Traffic Police (CTP) on Friday declared the Corona Vaccination Certificate (CVC) mandatory for visiting all ‘Kidmat Marakaz’ and the City Traffic Police, Headquarters. According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, no one would be allowed to enter the ‘Khadmit Marakaz’ and CTP Headquarters without Corona Vaccination Certificate as CTP had adopted a policy ‘No vaccination, No driving license’. He said that mandatory CVC only to contain spread of coronavirus and for the protection of the citizens. The citizens having vaccination certificate would be allowed to visit the CTP offices to get any kind of service, he said adding, the restriction imposed to protect the lives of the citizens. CTP was making all-out efforts to ensure safety of the citizens’ lives, Rai Mazhar Iqbal added. It is duty of Police to protect every citizen without any discrimination for which all resources were being utilized, he said adding, masks and social distancing were being maintained.