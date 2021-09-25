Glowing tribute paid to Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam

A condolence reference was held, today, under the auspices of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter in memory of veteran journalist, intellectual and Executive Director of Kashmir Media Service, Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, in Islamabad. Federal Minister, Syed Fakhar Imam, chaired the condolence reference while former president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan, was chief guest on the occasion.

The speakers included Dr Nazir Ahmad Qureshi from UK, the Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International Chairman, Raja Najabat Hussain, Al-Basira Chairman, Syed Saqib Akbar, Hurriyat-AJK leaders, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Zahid Safi, and Editor of Kashmir Times, Abid Abbasi. Hurriyat-AJK leaders, members of UK parliament and a large number of journalists including staff member of KMS attended the condolence reference. The speakers, paying glowing tributes to Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam for his scholarly, literary and Kashmir services, said that he had played a vital role in highlighting the Kashmir dispute at the national and international level and he remained associated with the Kashmir freedom movement till his last breath. They termed the achievements, services and spirit of Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam as a beacon for the Kashmir leadership. They said that with the demise of Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, Kashmiris have lost a great person and advocate of the Kashmir freedom movement. The speakers said that the role and services of late Shaikh Tajammul regarding Kashmir cause would be remembered for long time.