NAB, Al-Hamd varsity hold anti-corruption seminar

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has organized a seminar in collaboration with Al-Hamd Islamic University Quetta at city campus of the varsity here on Friday. Director NAB Balochistan Mohammad Rafique Memon was the chief guest of the event while Additional Registrar AIU Dr Fahim Abbas Jaffar, faculty members and a large number of students were also present on the occasion. Addressing the seminar, NAB Balochistan Director Muhammad Rafique Memon said that the bureau gives equal importance to public and private universities.

“I have been to both public and private sector universities including SBK, NUML and UoB for our cause of engaging youth in NAB’s fight against the menace of corruption,” he emphasised. He said that corruption is a social evil and curse which needs to be eradicated through collective efforts. Students are main pillar of our society who could bring tangible change in the society by their resolve. “You, the youth, have strength to break the chain of corruption, this gesture would have a profound impact on our next generations,” he said and warned that history is replete with the examples that the short cuts to becoming rich has always took people to verge of destruction.

“I see shinning faces sitting in the auditorium of this university and my worlds would further enlighten their hearts as well, he maintained. Director NAB noted that due to NAB’s effective three pronged strategy, Pakistan has improved its position in the international Corruption Perception Index (CPI). The support of educational institutes and students would help eradicate corruption more effectively, Mr Memon added. Director NAB called upon varsity management to ensure regular activities under the banner of Character Building Society constituted on the recommendation of NAB. Al-Hamd Islamic University Additional Registrar Dr Fahim Abbas Jaffer on the occasion lauded the efforts of NAB for combating corruption through its holistic approach. Doors of Al-Hamd Islamic University are always open for NAB to disseminate its message against the curse of corruption through awareness regime, he added. He went on saying that efforts are afoot to reinforce the activities under Character Building Societies (CBS) established on the request of NAB.