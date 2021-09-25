SCB donates Rs23.29m to Mayo Hospital Lahore

The Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) has donated Rs23.29 million to Mayo Hospital Lahore through Sightsavers International.

Through this amount, the hospital will purchase 24 cardiac monitors and 25 high-flow nasal canulas. As most of the patients being admitted during the fourth wave are at critical stages, there is a need for this equipment which will help Mayo Hospital manage critical COVID-19 patients being admitted in ICUs and high dependency units (HDU).

Right from the onset of COVID-19, the SCB has played a critical role in raising awareness and supporting communities in need through this challenging period. Supporting communities – in good times and bad – is a core part of Standard Chartered and brings to life the bank’s brand promise of ‘being here for good’.

In Pakistan, Standard Chartered has contributed $1 million to Red Cross and UNICEF programmes that are providing emergency relief to communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, the bank contributed $300,000 to the Red Cross for the provision of urgent medical support and $700,000 to UNICEF for the immediate protection and education of vulnerable children in Pakistan.

The bank also provided Rs19.7m to support communities in need in Pakistan. The bank enabled the set-up of modular HDU units and free testing, as well as provided rations to underserved communities and PPEs to doctors and nurses.

Commenting on the ceremony, SCB Head of Communications Farah Asim: “Standard Chartered is proud to reach the most vulnerable people in our communities through the work being done by Mayo Hospital, whereby we are able to support the delivery of relief that aims to address some of the key challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”