K-Electric launches mobile health vaccination units

Committed to supporting the fight against COVID-19, K-Electric has launched a fleet of mobile health vaccination units to facilitate access to vaccines in communities across Karachi and its adjoining areas. These mobile health vaccination units are a collaboration between the government of Sindh, K-Electric, and HANDS, a leading non-profit organisation in Pakistan. The fleet was inaugurated by the National Power Electric Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Chairman Tauseef Farooqi on a recent visit of NEPRA’s delegation to Karachi.

A fleet of five customised vehicles will be visiting areas across Karachi including Surjani, Korangi, Bin Qasim, and the remote areas of Uthal, Bela, Vinder, among others to provide free COVID vaccinations to the residents who may have otherwise faced difficulty in securing their immunisation.

K-Electric has recently attained 100% vaccination for its facilities across Karachi, including its five generation plants, 71 grid stations, and its citywide network of distribution and transmission operation centers that work 24/7 to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to Pakistan’s largest metropolis. This also includes the power utility’s customer-facing touchpoints of 30 customer care centres across the city which cumulatively cater to over three million consumers on an annual basis.

As early as May of this year, the power utility partnered with the government of Sindh’s ministry of health to establish fully equipped vaccination centers at its certified Elander Road and Nazimbad facilities for its employees as well as their family members.

The power sector has been making a concerted effort to achieve a COVID-free Pakistan, in line with the vision of the NEPRA. Latest reports on the regulator’s website indicate that over 5.5 million individuals have been vaccinated across the country, with other top performers, including HUBCO (Narowal Energy Limited) and the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC). With over 10,000 employees and their family members vaccinated, KE has also been recognised as a top performer in the power sector.