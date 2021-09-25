WHO to enhance protective health measures at Islamabad airport

WHO Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala and staff visited Islamabad International Airport and distributed masks and IEC material among passengers and their relatives as part of the ‘Wear a mask, protect Pakistan’ campaign andto promote the use of non-pharmaceutical public health measures (PHM).

These preventive measures against COVID-19 are effective interventions to slow down the pandemic. Dr Mahipala also handed over masks to airport authorities.

Dr Mahipala spoke to passengers and shared with them the advantages of compliance to protective health measures. He explained to them that there is a need to make wearing of masks a normal part of being around other people. He also added that appropriate use, storage and cleaning or disposal of masks are essential to make them effective.

The government and airport authorities welcomed and appreciated the WHO efforts to advocate and promote the message of mask-wearing to protect Pakistan. WHO continuously reinforces and considers approaches that support adherence to personal COVID-19 preventive practices to help protect individuals and communities from becoming infected and prevent virus transmission.