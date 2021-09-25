Palestinian killed during West Bank clashes with Israeli troops

Israeli troops firing rubber bullets shot and killed a Palestinian man and injured others on Friday during clashes at a protest against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry and medics said. The Israeli military said hundreds of Palestinians had gathered in the area, south of the Palestinian city of Nablus, burning tyres and throwing rocks towards troops at the scene. “We are aware of reports that a Palestinian was killed. The incident is under investigation,” the military said in a statement, without saying if its troops opened fire. At least eight Palestinians were shot by rubber bullets during Friday’s protest, Palestinian medics said. One of them was struck in the head, and died soon after being rushed to hospital, the Palestinian health ministry said. The West Bank is among territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war where Palestinians seek statehood. Violence has simmered there since U.S.-sponsored talks between the Palestinians and Israel broke down in 2014. Palestinians have staged near-daily protests in the village of Beita, south of Nablus, to voice anger at a nearby Israeli settler outpost, often leading to violent clashes with Israeli troops. The settlers agreed to leave the outpost in July under an agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, following weeks of demonstrations by Palestinians lighting fires that often engulfed the outpost in smoke.













