PM updated on Naya Pakistan low-cost housing scheme

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on the progress of low-cost housing projects in the country.

The prime minister expressing satisfaction over the project said provision of low-cost accommodation to people was among the top priorities of the government. For the first time in Pakistan, he said, the government had initiated the mortgage financing.

Imran Khan said the low-income groups would now become able to own a house instead of spending his money on rent.