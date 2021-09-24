Back-to-back scheduling of int’l flights triggers rush at Lahore Airport

On Friday there was a huge rush at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, immigration counters were crowded with passengers after back-to-back scheduling of 12 international flights.

According to the reports flights from Toronto, Muscat, Istanbul, Dubai, Damascus, and 7 other places have caused the gathering of massive crowd at the Lahore Airport. Despite the knowledge of back-to-back scheduling of so many flights, the authorities were also failed to arrange the new immigration counters.