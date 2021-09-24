PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has begun the renovation of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s residence in Peshawar after getting the possession. Earlier, the ownership of both houses had been transferred to the director of KP’s archaeology and museum department, the Peshawar deputy commissioner announced. However, in 2020, the KP government had decided to convert both houses into museums.

Moreover, Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mehmood set the price of Kumar’s house at Rs8.56 million. Kumar’s house consists of four marlas. which is located in Mohalla Khudadad behind Qissa Khawani. Similarly, the price of Kapoor’s house has been fixed at Rs15 million, which consists of six marlas and is located in Dhaki Dalgaran.

As per the government plans, the homes of both Bollywood stars will be rehabilitated to their original state. Initially, the debris from both the houses has been removed to begin the restoration work. Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar’s nephew Fawad Ishaq has praised the government’s decision to restore his uncle and Raj Kapoor’s ancestral homes.