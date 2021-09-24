Veteran actor Talat Iqbal passes away in US

The veteran actor of Pakistan Talat Iqbal passed away in Dallas. Condolences have been pouring in on social media after news broke. News of his demise was confirmed by the actor’s family. Moreover, he was hospitalised in a critical condition in Dallas, US two weeks back, days after the sudden death of his daughter Sarah Talat earlier this month. The actor had been in a state of “shock” since then.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed his grief at the passing of the veteran actor and condoled with the family. Furthermore, actor Adnan Siddiqui called Iqbal an integral star of the 1970s and 1980s. Filmmaker Furqan Siddiqui said the actor’s funeral prayers will be held in Dallas, Texas, where he lived.

Actor and director Najaf Bilgrami said PTV had lost another gem. Iqbal starred in several popular dramas during the 1970s and 80s. His works include ‘Kaif-e-Bahara’, ‘Do Duni Paanch’, ‘Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai’ and ‘Shikast-e-Arzoo’.