90 cases of dengue reported in Rawalpindi in last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI: As many as 90 cases of dengue fever have been registered in Rawalpindi over the past 24 hours. Sources within the Punjab’s health department told.

Currently, 29 patients suffering from dengue fever are under treatment at Benazir Bhutto Hospital. While 35 others are under treatment at Polyclinic Hospital, the sources said.

Health authorities failed to start an anti-dengue spray drive in the area according to the sources.

The number of dengue fever cases is increasing in Punjab, Sindh, KP. And also in the federal capital after the change of environment.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in all regions in recent years.

As quoted by the World Health Organisation (WHO), female mosquitoes transmit dengue. These mosquitoes are also vectors of chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses.

Dengue is also widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk. Rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanization influence dengue.