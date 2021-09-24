NAB calls Barrister Nabeel Awan in assets beyond income case

Today the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, called a senior federal bureaucrat Barrister Nabeel Awan in assets beyond income case on September 30 at 11:00 AM. Moreover, the bureaucrat has specifically been asked to bring with him a complete record of the land registered in the name of his father in the Bhai Kot area of the provincial capital. There were reports that the NAB was conducting a forensic audit of assets of Nabeel Awan, including the audit of land registry which the accused claimed that it got from inheritance.

Earlier, in a letter written to financial and real estate regulatory institutions, the NAB has sought records from Lahore and Faisalabad deputy commissioners, LDA, FDA, and Punjab Cooperatives Departments in order to scrutinise the assets of Nabeel Awan and his family. NAB also asked for the records of assets owned by Nabeel Awan’s father, mother, wife, daughter and sons.