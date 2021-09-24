ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to introduce National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment ordinance to extend the tenure of NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal.

The drafted ordinance will be approved in the next federal cabinet meeting which will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. After approval from the PM, the ordinance will be finalized. The opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People’s Party have opposed the extension of the NAB chairman through an ordinance. The current Chairman NAB, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, is completing his four-year term on October 8. Justice Javed Iqbal was appointed chairman on October 8, 2017, following a consensus between the then Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah.