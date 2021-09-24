Zardari served summon to appear on Sept 29

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has directed former president and the co-chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari to appear on Sept 29. It is in a graft reference involving suspicious transactions worth over Rs8 billion.

Court has served Zardari with a subpoena to turn up at 8:30 on Wednesday. The indictment is against him along with co-accused. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed the reference.

The charge against Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari is of carrying out transactions worth over Rs8 billion. He also used fake accounts to carry out transactions according to the reference.

His aide Mushtaq Ahmed deposited the amount in a fake account. They also used the amount later to purchase pricey properties in a posh locality of Karachi.

Ahmed served as a stenographer at Aiwan-e-Sadar from 2009 till 2013. He has been declared as a fugitive in the case due to his perpetual absence from the proceedings.