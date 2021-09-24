Police arrests man for harassing three women in Lahore bus stop

In Lahore on Thursday, the Punjab police arrested a man for harassing three women standing beneath a bridge near a bus stop. Punjab police arrested the man after a video of that incident circulated on Twitter. It was uploaded by Twitter user Hasna Khan Dasti, “Another harassment incident took place in Lahore today,” wrote Hasna.

مقامی پولیس نے فوری کاروائی کرتے ہوئے اس واقعہ کا مقدمہ درج کرکے ملزم کو گرفتار کر لیا ہے ۔ pic.twitter.com/kdptbxsElu — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) September 23, 2021

In a video a man in a red shirt can be seen standing near three women and interacting with them, later, the man can be seen slowly approaching the women. However, feared, one woman runs ahead and crosses the road while the other two can be seen running away from him.

“Three female students can be seen running away from this monster. The person, who has seemingly misbehaved with the women, should be arrested immediately,” he added, tagging Punjab police’s official Twitter account in his post. Later, the Punjab police tweeted a photo of the suspect in custody, saying that the police had registered a case and arrested the suspect.