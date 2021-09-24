NADRA to suspend online services on Saturday

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) made an announcement. It said that it is conducting an upgradation of its system on Saturday and Sunday.

The authority also informed the citizens that the online Nadra services will remain suspended for ten hours starting from late Saturday.

The Nadra will carry out the activity from 2200 hours PST on 25 September 2021 (Saturday) to 0800 hours PST on 26 September 2021 (Sunday). They made this announcement on social media platforms.

“During this period clients/customers may experience denial of service. NADRA will also close its centres operating on a 24/7 basis during this time. Inconvenience is regretted,” said the Nadra statement.

“All operational Nadra facilities will remain suspended. This includes Pak-ID portal, and issuance of the national identity cards. Moreover, the Covid certificates via NIMS portal and 24/7 mega centres services, will also remain suspended. This is because of the upgradation of the system.”

Earlier on September 9, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had introduced a revolutionary facility for the banking system by allowing people to connect with contactless biometric verification.