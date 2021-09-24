What is the official title of Princess Beatrice’s newborn baby?

Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice recently gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. According to an Independent report, the royal baby will be given the Italian title of Nobile Donna, which means “Noble Woman”. The official title comes from her father Edoardo’s family, a Count, whose family was part of the Italian nobility before the country became a republic in 1946. Edoardo’s family retains the titles although they do not use them in everyday life. In 2019, Edoardo’s father, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, told Mail Online in an interview, “He is a count. His wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts of nobile donna.” On the other hand, the princess’ nephew August, who is Princess Eugenie’s son, does not have a title from his father Jack Brooksbank since he does not have any. Princess Beatrice’s daughter was born on September 18, 2021, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.













