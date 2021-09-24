Rupee falls 36 paisa against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee weakened by 36 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs169.03 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs168.67. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs168.6 and Rs169.7 respectively. Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 01 paisa and closed at Rs197.95 against the last day’s trading of Rs197.94, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.53, whereas an increase of 68 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs230.75 as compared to its last closing of Rs230.07. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 09 paisa each to close at Rs46.01 and Rs45.06 respectively.













