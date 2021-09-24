Electric fan export decreases 21.35pc in two months

The exports of electric fans witnessed a decrease of 21.35 percent during the first two months of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The country exported electric fans worth $4.438 million during July-August (2021-22) as against the exports of $5.643 million during July-August (2020-21), showing negative growth of 21.35 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the exports of electric fans also decreased by 5.51 percent during the month of August 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of fans during August 2021 were recorded at $2.128 million against the exports of $2.252 million in August 2020. On a month-on-month basis, the exports of electric fans dipped by 7.88 percent during August 2021 as compared to the exports of $3.310 million in July 2021, the PBS data revealed. It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandise exports from the country increased by 27.99 percent during the first two months of the FY 2021-22 as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The exports of the country during July-August (2021-22) were recorded at $4.587 billion against the exports of $3.584 billion during July-August (2020-21), according to the latest PBS data. The imports during the period under review also increased by 74.08 percent by growing from $6.990 billion last year to $12.168 billion during the first two months this year.