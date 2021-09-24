Li Yiman calls for efforts to boost China-Pak cross border e-commerce

Cross-border e-commerce has emerged as a new star in global trade and with a huge young population, Pakistan is well-positioned to develop its cross-border e-commerce. “As a newly appointed Honour-able Investment Counsellor, I want to make my own share of contribution and provide one-stop logistics services to boost cross-border e-commerce between China and Pakistan,” Ms Li Yiman, CEO of Zhejiang Eman Logistics said on Thursday. Starting its business in 2004 in China’s eastern city of Yiwu, Eman Logistics has devoted itself to China-Pakistan logistics and transporting aquatic products, mineral salt, ore, agricultural products, and handicrafts from Pakistan to China.

“We have also set up an office and an overseas warehouse in Karachi to facilitate China-Pak trade. Up to now, we have served over 1,500 Pakistani and Chinese enterprises,” said Li, who was recently appointed as one of the eight Honourable Investment Counsellors in China. Logistics stands out as a key node in cross-border e-commerce. In a recent webinar on the development of e-commerce in Pakistan, Dr Ghulam Samad, Research Economist at the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, noted that logistics is one of the basic infrastructures to develop e-commerce in Pakistan. Similarly, a 2019 World Bank report on e-commerce in South Asia shows that inadequate cross-border e-commerce stands out as one of the major hurdles for Pakistani firms to conduct cross-border e-commerce.