Fruits valuing $87.389m, vegetables worth $38.226m exported in two months

Fruits and vegetable exports from the country during the first two months of the current financial year witnessed about 23.49pc and 82.88pc growth respectively as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the period from July-August, 2021, about 97,677 metric tons of fresh fruits worth $87.389 million were exported as compared to the exports of 87,760 metric tons valuing $70.777 million in the same month of the last year. Meanwhile, over 121,927 metric tons were also exported from the country to fetch $38.226 million, which stood at 53,541 metric tons valuing $20.929 million in the same period in the previous year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. On a month-on-month basis, local fruits export registered about 34.50pc growth and vegetable export grew by 150.09pc respectively in August 2021 as compared to the exports of the same month in the previous year. In the last month of the current financial year, the country fetched $38.726 million by exporting about 46,066 metric tons of fruits and $21.420 million by exporting 58,369 metric tons of vegetables.

The exports of both aforesaid commodities from the country during the corresponding month of last year stood at 39,058 metric tons of fruits valuing $28.792 million and 20,696 metric tons of vegetables worth $8.565 million respectively. It may be recalled here that food group exports from the country during the first two months of the current financial year witnessed about 28.81pc growth as different food commodities valuing $661.746 million were exported as compared to the exports of $534.501 million in the same period of last year.

On the other hand, food group exports remained on a positive track on a month-on-month basis as they witnessed about 48.09pc growth in the month of August 2021 as compared to the same month of last year. An amount of $325.750 million was earned by exporting food goods in the month of August as compared to the earning of $219.972 million in the same month of the previous year.