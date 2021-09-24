Cryptos’ cap breaches $2t mark again amid bullish trend

The cryptocurrency market turned bullish on Thursday after witnessing bearish trends for three straight days, with the market capitalisation crossing the $2 trillion mark again within twenty-four hours after dropping below it. The crypto market capitalisation increased by 5.3 percent to reach $2.05 trillion as of 1345 hours GMT. Earlier on August 15, the total market value of cryptocurrencies rose above $2 trillion.

The price of bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, gained 4.21 percent to reach $44,024. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest cryptocurrency has reached $828.7 billion.

Likewise, ether (ETH) price went up by 5.91 percent to reach 3,109. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $364.7 billion.