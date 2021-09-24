Quarterfinals stage reached in 2nd PGF Match Play Golf

LAHORE: After the completion of two rounds in the five-rounds 2nd Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Match Play Championship for amateurs, the quarterfinals stage reached after 36 holes of action at the par 72 Royal Palm Club Golf Course here on Thursday. The aspirants who qualified for the quarterfinals are players of skill, adeptness and prowess and include players of wholesome merit like Danish Javed, Qasim Ali Khan, Salman Jahangir and Muhammad Arsalan. In the quarterfinals to be held on Friday (today) in a match-play duel, Danish Javed will have a score to settle with the very seasoned Faisal Sayyed. Although Faisal enjoys the privilege of being very much at home with the challenging Royal Palm Course which is his parent golf course, Danish seeks to assert his authority through powerful drives and good command on his short game. As for Faisal, he is considered an undaunted competitor capable of bringing up a surprise through nerve free putting and steady play.

Another encounter of enormous interest will be the engagement of skills between Qasim Ali Khan and Hussain Hamid. While Qasim has proved time and again that he is endowed with gifted playing competence, the very young Hussain is a local one who has prepared well for the occasion. Fireworks are expected in the match between Salman Jahangir and Mohsin Zafar. Over the years these two are well known to each other and have a comprehensive understanding of each other’s playing strengths. Salman is a very long hitter of the ball and if he can control his approach shots to the greens, the contest will tilt in his favuor. The match between M Arsalan and Abdul Moiz is virtually a combat between teenagers who have barely turned twenty. That they are gifted is beyond doubt and how well they compete has to be seen.