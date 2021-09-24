CONCACAF launches probe over Suriname vice-president game

MIAMI: CONCACAF said Wednesday it had opened a disciplinary investigation in the wake of Suriname vice-president Ronnie Brunswijk’s bizarre appearance in a regional club competition. Brunswijk, the 60-year-old owner of Inter Moengotapoe, picked himself in the starting line-up for his team’s CONCACAF League match against CD Olimpia of Honduras in Paramaribo on Tuesday. Video circulated widely on social media following the game — which saw Inter thrashed 6-0 — showed Brunswijk appearing to distribute cash to Olimpia players in their locker room following the match. “We are extremely concerned at the content of a video circulating on social media which raises potential integrity issues surrounding the CONCACAF League match between Inter Moengotapoe and CD Olimpia,” CONCACAF, the regional governing body for football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean said in a statement on Wednesday. “The matter is being referred to the CONCACAF Disciplinary Committee who will commence a formal investigation and a further update will be provided when that process has concluded.” Brunswijk played for 54 minutes in Inter’s defeat on Tuesday, appearing alongside Damian Brunswijk — who happens to be his son. The episode is just the latest in Brunswijk’s colourful life and times.













