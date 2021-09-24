Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner move into an $11 million house

Welcome to Miami, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. The 32-year-old singer and 25-year-old Game of Thrones alum recently purchased a waterfront mansion in the Florida coastal city for $11 million, real estate records show. The more than 10,000-square-foot renovated home contains six bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a wine cellar, an atrium, gardens, a pool and a koi pond.

A source close to the matter confirmed the sale to E! News on Wednesday, Sept. 22. One of the former owners, Sylvia Chamorro, and fellow Douglas Elliman real estate agent Dina Goldentayer co-listed the property, while Compass real estate agent Carl Gambino represented Jonas and Turner.

The deal comes three months after Jonas and Turner, who have been married for more than two years and share a 14-month-old daughter, Willa, listed their larger, 15,000-square-foot, nine-bedroom mansion in Encino, Calif., for $16.75 million. That sale is pending, real estate records show.

The couple also owns a three-bedroom New York City loft, which they tried to sell in 2020 for $5.4 million before taking it off the market, according to The Hollywood Reporter.