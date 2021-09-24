Muneeb Butt slams bloggers for misinterpreting his remark on second marriages

Muneeb Butt wants online publications to stop maligning his character by choosing certain clips and misinterpreting them on their pages.

The Koi Chaand Rakh actor on Wednesday turned to Instagram to slam online news portals for sharing a clip from his recent appearance on Nida Yasir’s show where he joked about second marriages.

In the aforementioned clip, which Muneeb himself shared on his Instagram post, the actor passes a comment about how women should pamper their husbands to make sure their attention doesn’t stray away from their wives.

Referencing the said clip, Muneeb Butt explained, “This was not a serious conversation as seen, we were joking and I sarcastically joked that you should be scared and pamper your husband even more.

“Picking a clip and using it in a different context to malign my character is not journalism,” he added, assuring his followers that he does “not think women should live under a constant fear that their husbands will leave them.”

Muneeb Butt, who is the husband of Aiman Khan, also added, “I am a husband myself and love my wife and she loves me, that’s the basic pillar of our relationship.”

The 29-year-old further requested online pages to make sure that they run fact-checks before sharing “negative content” on their platforms.