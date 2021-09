After releasing back-to-back hit tracks including Rafta Ratfa, Raat and Dil Jalany Ki Baat, Pakistani music sensation Atif Aslam is all set to treat his fans with yet another song this year. The Dil Diyan Gallan famed crooner has unveiled the release date of his much-awaited music video Ajnabi with superstar Mahira Khan. The Kadi Te Has singer took to Instagram and announced the release date. Sharing the second teaser of music video of Ajnabi, Atif unveiled that it will be released on Saturday.