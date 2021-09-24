PM confident of winning war against mafias

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday expressed his confidence that the present government will win the war against mafias and ensure the supremacy of law.

“If we have to become a great nation, which was the concept [behind Pakistan’s creation], we have to ensure the rule of law,” Imran Khan said while addressing Kissan Convention in DI Khan. The prime minister, however, added that masses will also have to change their attitudes to become a great nation.

“It is shameful that some people sitting abroad, living in the properties worth billions of rupees cannot show even a receipt of how they got that money, and making speeches from there,” he remarked. The prime minister said that big mafias did not want the rule of law in Pakistan because they benefit from the corrupt system and just wanted NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance). “Then how exactly this country will move forward,” he questioned.

The prime minister said when he often referred to the State of Madinah and its principles, it was not meant for any political gains. “I don’t use the name of Islam for personal benefit or for vote. It is a part of my faith,” he remarked.

Imran Khan said being a student of history he had studied a lot about Islam, the life of our Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and the principles of the state of Madinah.

He said there was need to know and understand the principles adopted by the people in the state of Madinah which led the fall of two super powers of that era, enabling the Arabs to lead the world in few years.

“If we want to become an honourable nation, we have to take care of our self-respect without fear from anyone except Allah Almighty,” PM Khan remarked. The prime minister said that the state of Madinah brought a revolution in the lives of people by enforcing the rule of law and ensuring justice. PM Khan said contrary to Pakistan, where hours-long meetings are held before the elections to discuss how to check rigging, people in the West and Europe poll their votes without fear of any such practice.

Expressing his concern about fast growing population in Pakistan-which had reached to around 220 million at present-he said this growth could check through enhanced education levels and primary healthcare facilities.

The prime minister said despite having much fertile lands and bumper wheat crops, the country had to import four million tonnes of wheat last year and was again expected to import the vital commodity this year as well.

The prime minister said that Gomal Zam Dam will make over 200,000 acres of land in the area cultivable. He said that the present government had started constructing dams in the country after 50 years, and 10 dams will be constructed during the next 10 years.

Highlighting the importance of research, seed development, modern technology and efficient use of water in agriculture sector, the prime minister said that the per-acre yield of various crops in India was higher than that of Pakistan.

He said that the better utilisation of agricultural lands in the areas like Waziristan and the cultivation of cash crops in Khyber Paktoonkhwa and Balochistabn will bring about a revolution in the lives of people. He said it was after the 1960s that a government was focusing on the promotion of agriculture sector. “We don’t think about next elections but about the next generation,” he remarked.

He said that China was also cooperating with Pakistan for agriculture development and providing modern technology under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In the past, the growers were blackmailed by mafias like the sugar mafia and were not given the due prices, he said, adding, but as the present government increased the support prices of wheat, sugarcane, rice and maize, there was record production of the commodity in the country. The prime minister on this occasion also announced the bifurcation of South Waziristan, which was home to Mehsood and Wazir tribes, into two districts for the facilitation of local people.