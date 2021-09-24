People sans Covid vaccination to face ‘difficulties’ in air travel: minister

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Thursday cautioned about looming difficulties in air travel facility for unvaccinated people after September 30—a deadline set by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for getting COVID-19 jabs.

“The people, who do not get themselves vaccinated, will face a number of difficulties in travel and other matters,” he said in a video statement, urging the public to get the coronavirus vaccine shots as fast as possible.

He said the vaccination was the sole way to avoid contracting the virus, asking the public to visit their nearby vaccination centers for the purpose.

Sarwar said those who had already gotten the first dose of coronavirus vaccine must visit nearby vaccination center for the second one. There was no need to wait for the automated message sent by the government to the registered persons, he added.

He said there should be 100 percent vaccination of the public as it was readily available everywhere in the country. Under the Vaccination Obligatory Regime, unvaccinated individuals would not be allowed to have essential services and basic facilities after the fixed deadline.

He said the coronavirus (COVID-19) was a lethal virus as the whole world was in its grip, but the Pakistani government has been tackling the pandemic through an effective strategy.