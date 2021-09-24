Indian troops martyr four Kashmiri youth

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district, raising the toll to four in a single day on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, three youth were killed by the troops in a fake encounter in Uri area of the district. The violent operation was launched by the troops on September 18 in the area. Earlier, the troops martyred a youth in Chitragam area of Shopian district.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), strongly condemning the recent upsurge in the authorities’ action of terminating the employees from their services on fake and false charges, said that this is being done to pave the way for the induction of non-state subject cadres aligned to the Modi-led ruling Indian regime.

The APHC spokesman, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that the latest termination orders of Kashmiri employees was continuation of the Indian regime’s revengeful and repressive policies against the people of IIOJK. He said that India, in a brazen violation of the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir, is hell bent on changing the demography of the disputed territory, but the freedom-loving Kashmiri people would vehemently resist it at any cost. He added that the human rights abuses perpetrated by India in IIOJK were unique in the contemporary world, where common people were deprived of their employment, business, labour, education, travel, religious rituals, civil liberty and freedom of expression. He warned India to desist from the ruthless and inhuman behaviour meted out to the employees of Kashmir, who are facing the worst kind of racial discrimination at the hands of the Indian regime. The Indian government is following its nefarious designs to thrust Hindutva policies on the Muslim majority population of Kashmir, he deplored.