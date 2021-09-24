Paragon reference hearing adjourned till Oct 12

An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing Society reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khwaja Saad Rafique and Khwaja Salman Rafique till October 12.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmed Virk conducted the case hearing.

Kh Saad Rafique and his brother Kh Salman Rafique appeared before the court and got their attendance marked, while National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witnesses did not appear before court. Therefore, NAB prosecutor pleaded for adjourning the case.

The court summoned two NAB witnesses to record their statements at the next hearing.

Strict security arrangements were made during the appearance of the Khwaja brothers.

Nine witnesses have so far recorded their statements in the Paragon Housing Society reference, while a total of 130 witnesses will record their statements against the Khwaja brothers.

NAB had alleged that Khwaja brothers, through their ‘benamidars’, and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Ameen Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue, which was later converted into Paragon City without the lawful process.

The former railway minister and his brother allegedly received monetary benefits of Rs58 million and Rs39 million, respectively, from Paragon City through proxy firms, under the grab of consultancy services.