NAB granted physical remand of B4U’s owner

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a fourteen days physical remand of owner of B4U company Saif ur Rehman in a case pertaining to looting the citizens on the name of investment.

The NAB produced the accused before AC-Judge Muhammad Bashir. Saif ur Rehman was arrested by the bureau after cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the Supreme Court.

NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif stated that financial monitoring unit had reported a suspect transaction worth Rs10.86 billion. The amount was transferred in the accused’s accounts from 70 bank accounts. He said that NAB was required to get information from the accused regarding his property as well and there was need of his physical remand.

However, the defence lawyer opposed the physical remand request and prayed the court to send the accused to jail on judicial remand. He said that the NAB had been doing investigation for last six months and it had completed its probe.