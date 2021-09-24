Siraj backs demands of protesting students

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has backed the demands of the students protesting against the irregularities in examinations and tests being conducted under the Pakistan Medical Commission.

Sirajul Haq, in a statement on Thursday, said students from across the country had taken to the streets against the National Licensing Exam and the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test but the government is not paying any heed to the issue.

He declared the PMC as unconstitutional body and said the medical community had rejected it. He said the government must listen to the voices of the professionals and students.

He also demanded the impartial inquiry into the issues of paper leaking and other irregularities. Declaring the government move to establish PMC as anti-education and anti-health sector, he said the government bent upon destroying the future of entire generation.

He said the corona pandemic had already destroyed the education sector but the government policies were even more dangerous than the Covid. He said the JI stood with the community and raise the issue at every forum.

Meanwhile, the JI would hold protest demonstration in all major cities on Friday against the inflation and unemployment.