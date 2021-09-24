Haleem expresses concerns over post-rain situation in Karachi

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Thursday, expressed concerns over post rain situation in Karachi and said that downpour of a few minutes has disrupted life in the metropolis. Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a statement, said that Karachi, where most of the areas have been inundated by sewerage water and people stuck up in traffic, needed the formula of PPP’s Einstein. Haleem Adil Sheikh suggested administrator Karachi to confess his inability to handle the situation and seek assistance from the federal government. He said that the provincial government had to clear over 500 drain channels of the city which they failed to do. On the other hand, the federal government had accomplished its task to ensure relief to people and cleared three major nullahs of the metropolis, he stated. The rejected administrator who was trying to become a hero perhaps required funds by Bahria town and cameras to visit the rain affected areas of the city and initiate relief measures, He said.













