World must support large Afghan refugee hosting countries: Qureshi

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said the world community must provide support to the large Afghan refugee hosting countries in line with the principle of international responsibility and burden sharing.

The foreign minister, in a meeting with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer, underscored the importance of economic stability for consolidating peace and sustainable development in Afghanistan.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly here. The foreign minister appreciated the efforts of ICRC in providing humanitarian assistance to vulnerable people in challenging and complex situations and for upholding the principles of international humanitarian law.

He stressed the importance of the international community’s earnest engagement with Afghanistan and provision of necessary humanitarian and development assistance to the Afghan people.