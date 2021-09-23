ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday while lauding their approach on international issues, said the leadership of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was capable to lead the world through their vision.

The president, addressing a seminar on “Pak-Saudi Relations: Past, Present and Future” held here, said having their religious affinity, the people of Pakistan were devoted to the security of the holy land of Saudi Arabia. Federal Ministers Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Pir Nurul Haq Qadri, Special Assistants to PM Allama Tahir Ashrafi and Shabaz Gill, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al Maliki attended the event held in connection with the celebration of 91st National Day of Saudi Arabia.

The president said the first treaty of friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was signed in 1951 and that both countries had a long history of friendship. He said even after India carried out the atomic explosion, Pakistan’s friendly countries stood by it to build the capacity and achieve deterrence. The president especially lauded the treatment of Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia who also contributed to Saudi development besides sending remittances to Pakistan.

He viewed that no incident in history could hurt the Pak-Saudi relationship as both the countries showed their exemplary friendship even at international forums. President Alvi said the whole Muslim world looked at the Saudi leadership for guidance on international issues. He said at a time when the commercial and other vested interests dominated international affairs, the world needed leadership that formulated its policies on the basis of morality. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia can fill the gap, he added.

Lamenting the phenomenon of fake news, the president said the Holy Quran had also warned about the same tendency which also led to the prevailing situation in Afghanistan and Iraq. The president appreciated the vision of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for environment protection as well as Saudi Vision 2030 which featured the development of a modern and unique city. He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia effectively handled the COVID pandemic regardless of whatsoever the fake news said about the two friendly states. Later, the president gave shields to Saudi Ambassador, Tahir Ashrafi and four overseas Pakistanis for their remarkable contribution to strengthen Pak-Saudi ties.