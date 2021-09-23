PM confident of winning war against mafias, ensuring rule of law

DI KHAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday expressed his confidence that the present government will win the war against mafias and ensure the supremacy of law. “If we have to become a great nation, which was the concept [behind Pakistan’s creation], we have to ensure the rule of law,” Imran Khan said while addressing Kissan Convention here.

The Prime Minister, however, added that masses will also have to change their attitudes to become a great nation.”It is shameful that some people sitting abroad, living in the properties worth billions of rupees cannot show even a receipt of how they got that money?, and making speeches from there,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister said that big mafias did not want the rule of law in Pakistan because they benefit from the corrupt system and just wanted NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance). “Then how this country will move forward?” he questioned.

The Prime Minister said when he often referred to the State of Madina and its principles, it was not only meant for any political gains. “I don’t use the name of Islam for personal benefit or for vote. It is the part of my faith,” he remarked.

Imran Khan said being a student of history he had studied a lot about Islam, the life of our Prophet Peace Be Upon Him and the principles of the State of Madina. He said there was need to know and understand the principles adopted by the people in the State of Madina which led the fall of two super powers of that era, enabling the Arabs to lead the world in few years.

“If we want to become an honorable nation, we have to take care of our self-respect without fear from anyone except Allah Almighty,” Imran Khan remarked. The Prime Minister said that the State of Madina brought a revolution in the lives of people by enforcing the rule of law and ensuring justice.